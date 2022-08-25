Owaisi demands Raja Singh's arrest over 'hate speech'

Asaduddin Owaisi blames Raja Singh's 'hate speech' for the protests in Hyderabad, demands his arrest

Some areas of the city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 25 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 12:43 ist
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI File photo

Demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.

In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released. "This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh’s hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism," Owaisi tweeted.

He further said AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Also Read | AIMIM to contest Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon. "On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda & Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala & our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them & police too #Hyderabad," he said in another tweet.

According to him in one case, police had used disproportionate force and barged into a home and detained five youths. "This isn't acceptable. They've been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home," he said in the tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
AIMIM
T Raja Singh

What's Brewing

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

 