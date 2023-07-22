Ashish Desai sworn in as new Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Justice Ashish J Desai was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on Saturday.

He succeeds Justice S V Bhatti who was recently elevated to the post of Supreme Court judge. Desai was serving as the acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

In a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Desai.

Besides Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V Venu and senior IAS and IPS officers were also present during the function.