Ashish Desai sworn in as new Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 22 2023, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 14:01 ist
The Kerala High Court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Justice Ashish J Desai was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on Saturday.

He succeeds Justice S V Bhatti who was recently elevated to the post of Supreme Court judge. Desai was serving as the acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

Also Read: CJI Chandrachud appoints panel to evaluation NLSIU

In a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Desai.

Besides Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V Venu and senior IAS and IPS officers were also present during the function.

