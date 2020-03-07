Asianet News, Media One back on-air as govt lifts ban

Asianet News and Media One news, the two Malayalam news channels whose airing were prohibited by the centre for 48 hours on Friday, is back on-air reportedly after the channel authorities tendered an apology.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued separate orders on Friday imposing the prohibition on the transmission or re-transmission of Asianet News and Media One news channels for 48 hours from 7.30 pm on Friday accusing of hurting communal sentiments while reporting the recent North-East Delhi violence.

It is learnt that the ministry lifted the ban on Asianet News during the wee hours of Saturday considering the unconditional apology and regrets the channel expressed in the reply to the show cause notice served by the ministry. The order issued by the ministry on Friday imposing the 48-hours ban also mentions that the channel tendered unconditional apology and regrets if any of the reports regarding the Delhi violence violated the rules.

The ban on Asianet News had raised many eyebrows as BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar is non-executive chairman of Jupiter capital, which is the major investor in Asianet News. The channel authorities were not available for comments.

Media One, headquartered in Kozhikode, is run by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited. The order prohibiting the channel also stated that channel seemed to be critical towards Delhi Police and RSS. The channel is still remaining off-air.

The ruling CPM in Kerala and the Congress had strongly protested against the ban on the channels. The Kerala Union of Working Journalist strongly condemned the decision and called for a demonstration on Saturday.

The orders prohibiting the channels from airing for 48 hours said that the reporting of the Delhi violence by the channels could have enhanced the communal disharmony and the channel should have reported in a balanced way. Both channels were accused of violating Rule 6 (1) (c) & (e) of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, which states that no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes.