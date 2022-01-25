Ask Lanka to stop attacks on Indian fishermen: Stalin

Ask Sri Lanka to stop attacks on Indian fishermen, M K Stalin tells Centre

The continued attacks have become a matter of life and death for thousands of fisherfolk in Tamil Nadu

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan
  Jan 25 2022, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 18:43 ist
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Credit: Twitter/@mkstalin

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday condemned the “outrageous attack” against three fishermen from the state by Sri Lankan nationals and asked the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with the neighbouring country.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said India cannot continue to be seen as “a mute spectator as the rights of Indian fishermen is repeatedly trampled upon.”

He said three fishermen from Nagapattinam District, Tamil Nadu had ventured out for fishing on January 23 in their FRP boat and were attacked by a group of unidentified Sri Lankan nationals around 9.00 pm, while they were fishing near 16 Nm from Southeast of Vedaranyam coast.

Read | 'Will give up citizenship if Lankan captives not freed'

“In this attack, they were robbed of a 300 kg fishing net, GPS & VHF equipment, 30 litres of diesel, and also were physically attacked. The injured fishermen are undergoing treatment in Government Hospital, Vedaranyam, Stalin said.

“It is observed that continuing attacks on innocent Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Nationals are clearly aimed at keeping the Tamil Nadu fishermen away from their traditional fishing waters of Palk Bay. I am constrained to point out that these incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan nationals are disconcerting,” Stalin told Jaishankar.

The continued attacks have become a matter of life and death for thousands of fisherfolk in Tamil Nadu whose livelihood is under serious threat.

“I request the Government of India to take this up with the Sri Lankan Government in a stern manner such that acts of physical assault and robbing or damaging of assets of Tamil Nadu fishermen does not take place in future. I solicit your urgent action in this regard,” he added.

