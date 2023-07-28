8 swept away in Telangana floods following heavy rains

At least eight swept away in Telangana floods following heavy rains

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 28 2023, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 19:27 ist
An aerial view of a partially damaged road submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally district, Friday, July 28, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains, and their bodies have been found, police said on Friday.

Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said.

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today. Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links. Eight persons have died in various rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources had said on Thursday.

