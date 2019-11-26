Bindu Ammini to file contempt case against Kerala govt

Bindu Ammini is planning to file a contempt case against the Kerala government for not providing protection to women in the 10-50 years age group to enter the Sabarimala temple.

A lawyer, who met Bindu in Kochi on Tuesday after she suffered a chilly spray attack by a Hindu activist, said that steps were being initiated to file contempt of court case against the Kerala government for not allowing women of the said age to the Ayyappa temple even as the Supreme Court did not stay its earlier order scrapping the ban on the entry of women in the said age to the temple.