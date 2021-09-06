BJP brands Andhra Pradesh government's curbs on Ganesh Puja as anti-Hindu

The BJP has intensified its protests demanding the Andhra Pradesh government to allow the public to celebrate Ganesh Puja by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

On Monday, party cadres held rallies and attempted to lay siege to the collectorates and other administrative centres in various districts.

State BJP unit chief Somu Veerraju has accused CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration of turning a blind eye to the mass gatherings during the Bakra Eid, Muharram and to the Sunday masses in the churches but “is imposing restrictions on Hindu festivities.”

The BJP leaders have alleged that organizers of Ganesh festivities in places like Anantapuram, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Adoni are being threatened with arrests at the behest of the YSRCP government.

“With what authority is the state DGP asking the Hindus to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi only at homes,” Somu asked during a sit-in protest in Kurnool on Sunday while reiterating that the Reddy government “is hurting the Hindu sentiments.”

Somu and other leaders were detained when they attempted to march to the Collector's bungalow.

During a review on the Covid-19 situation in the state last week, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to ensure all the precautionary measures are followed as the health department has suggested limiting Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations to homes rather than in public places like setting up of pandals. It was also recommended to avoid the Ganesh idol immersion processions carried out as the culmination of the annual 10-day puja.

However, the BJP leaders are questioning “the duality when it comes to Hindu festivals.” On Sunday, state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shared a video on Twitter of “a crowded gathering in an illicitly built church in Chilukaluripeta.”

“Does the coronavirus spread only when Hindus celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi? Do rules, restrictions apply only for the Hindus under the YSRCP rule,” Vishnu Vardhan questioned.

Meanwhile, the main opposition TDP too has questioned the curbs on Ganesh Puja celebrations.

“Covid-19 curbs did not come in the way of statewide YSR death anniversary events. And when the festivities are being allowed in neighbouring Telangana, why the restrictions here?” TDP leaders pointed.

A TDP meet chaired by party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Monday has resolved to conduct Ganesh Puja on 10 September in all the 175 assembly constituencies, duly following Covid-19 rules.

Various Hindu bodies and organizers of Ganesh pandals have also asked the Jagan government to reconsider its decision and allow the festivities ensuring Covid-19 protocols.