BJP seeks explanation on SC fund diversion, as Tamil Nadu govt denies charge

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday sought an explanation from Chief Minister M K Stalin on an allegation of diversion of special Central assistance to Scheduled Castes to fund the proposed state government's new initiative of Rs 1,000 monthly aid to women heads of families.

Denying the charge, the state government said apart from earmarking Rs 7,000 crore in the Budget for implementing the monthly aid scheme - the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam - the government had made separate provision to provide Rs 1,540 crore to the SC beneficiaries alone.

"Confusion arose following media reports on a complaint to the National Commission for SC regarding the assistance scheme. The Special Central Assistance to SC Sub Plan is being implemented for the purpose meant for it," an official release here said refuting the charge on diversion of Central funds.

Alleging that there was an attempt to divert the Central funds meant to benefit the SC members, to provide a monthly assistance to women heads of families under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, Annamalai said that it had been the practice of the DMK government to surrender the Central funds every year without spending it for the SC community.

The DMK did not provide infrastructure for SC schools and hostels nor compensate the victims of violence, he claimed.

"It has surrendered about Rs 10,000 crore given by the Central Government last year without using it for the well-being of the SC community," the BJP chief said in a tweet.

"However, it will be reprehensible if any attempt is made to divert the Central assistance without earmarking appropriate funds for the state government's monthly aid for women heads of families," he said.

The assistance meant for SCs should be utilised only for their welfare, he said and urged the Chief Minister to explain the confusion among the people that surfaced over the latest allegation.

"In case the state government decides to give up its new scheme, then our sisters will give a suitable reply," Annamalai said tagging the Chief Minister.