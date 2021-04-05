BJP workers in Thalassery in dilemma over statements of party leaders

BJP workers in Thalassery were in a dilemma on Monday over statements by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, asking them to support C O T Naseer in the constituency,though they do not have a candidate there, and state president K Surendran, asking them to exercise their franchise "according to your conscience".

BJP candidate and it's district president N Haridas's nomination was rejected by the returning officer due to errors in his nomination papers. The BJP then decided to support Naseer of the Indian Gandhian Party, who was ousted from the CPI(M) last year. The nomination of the BJP candidate at Guruvayur was also rejected as the signature of the party chief was missing.

Read | Ahead of polls, a look at key triangular battles in Kerala

Muraleedharan told a press conference here on Monday that there was no confusion among cadres as the party had already said that it would support Naseer. "The BJP workers are not confused. We had earlier declared support to Naseer. Party workers have a clear idea on whom to vote," he told reporters.

However, BJP state chief K Surendran, who met the media at Kasaragod, said BJP workers could vote "according to their conscience." Thalassery constituency in Kannur district has traditionally been a CPI(M) seat since 1977 and is currently represented by A N Shamseer.

The BJP had bagged over 22,000 votes here in the last assembly election, the highest in the district.

Naseer, who had earlier welcomed the BJP's support, later retracted his statement and said hedoes not need it. Surendran also lashed out at KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran for reportedly asking CPI(M) workers at a public meeting at Manjeswharam to vote for the UDF candidate.

"Mullappally Ramachandran begged the CPI(M) to vote for the Congress and this shows the ideological hollowness of that party. He did so because he realised that there was growing popular support for the BJP," he said.

He also alleged that the CPI(M) and UDF are working together Nemom and Kazhakootam constituencies to defeat BJP. The state will go to polls on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.