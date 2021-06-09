Campaign against CPM government in Kerala over cow dung-based medicine triggers row

Oushadhi, an ayurvedic medicine production unit under Kerala government, has slammed a campaign over a cow dung-based medicine.

The row is over 'Panchagavya Ghrutham', a product made with cow dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee as main ingredients.

A campaign is being run that claims while the CPM cadres ridicule the Sangh Parivar activists for cow worship, an agency under the CPM government in Kerala is making profit out of a medicine made using cow dung.

However, Oushadhi authorities responded to the online campaign saying that 'Panchagavya Ghrutham' is a medicine that is produced not only by Oushadhi but many other ayurvedic medicine manufacturers. Cow dung and other products from cow are general ingredients of the medicine only, they said.

Oushadhi managing director K V Uthaman told DH that the campaign is being run with vested interest only. "Oushadhi has been bringing out over 450 medicines over the last several decades. Cow dung and other produce from cow is used not only for 'Panchagavya Ghrutham' but for some other medicines as well that too after proper processing," he said.

Sangh Parivar supporters were widely circulating the details of 'Panchagavya Ghrutham' given by Oushadhi on its website to ridicule the CPM.

According to Oushadhi website, the medicine is generally prescribed for mental diseases, improving memory power and concentration, jaundice, fever and epilepsy.