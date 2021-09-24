Case against ex-MLA for derogatory remarks against Kerala Health Minister

Kerala police has registered a case against former MLA P C George and an online web portal owner for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state Health Minister Veena George. Police said a complaint in this regard was made at the station a few days ago and a case was registered two days ago.

"A case has been registered against George and the owner of the portal under section 120 of Kerala Police Act and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," police told PTI on Friday.

A web portal had allegedly aired a telephonic interview of the former MLA in which he reportedly made derogatory and disparaging statements against the health minister. The police have registered the case against the portal owner for spreading such conversations through social media.

