CBI to probe Tamil Nadu student's death case

CBI to probe Tamil Nadu student's death case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 12:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has orderered the transfer of Thanjavur student death case to CBI.

The girl, who consumed pesticides on January 9, died 10 days later on January 19 at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. 

While the police and education department officials say the girl died due to ‘torture” at the hands of the warden, the BJP has been alleging forced conversion for the student’s death. The suicide has made national headlines with the BJP demanding a CBI probe. 

The petitioner (the girl’s father) had also demanded a CBI probe into his daughter’s suicide after expressing that he has “no faith” in the investigation being conducted by the Thanjavur district police. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madras High Court
Madurai
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 