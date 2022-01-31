CBI to probe Tamil Nadu student's death case

A Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has orderered the transfer of Thanjavur student death case to CBI.

The girl, who consumed pesticides on January 9, died 10 days later on January 19 at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

While the police and education department officials say the girl died due to ‘torture” at the hands of the warden, the BJP has been alleging forced conversion for the student’s death. The suicide has made national headlines with the BJP demanding a CBI probe.

The petitioner (the girl’s father) had also demanded a CBI probe into his daughter’s suicide after expressing that he has “no faith” in the investigation being conducted by the Thanjavur district police.

