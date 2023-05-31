Centre's clearance for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's US, Cuba visit

The Centre has given clearance for a foreign trip of a Kerala delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the US and Cuba from June 8 to 18.

The Centre recently denied clearance to the chief minister to attend an investor meet in UAE. Moreover, BJP leaders have been citing foreign trips of Kerala CM and ministers as one reason for the financial crisis of Kerala.

The CM-led delegation would be attending the Loka Kerala Sabha meeting of Malayali NRIs in the US. A meeting with officials of the World Bank is also planned.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George, speaker A N Shamseer and senior officials will be part of the delegation.