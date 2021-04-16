Chidambaram slams Muraleedharan for 'Covidiot' remark

Chidambaram slams Muraleedharan for 'Covidiot' remark against Vijayan

Such language was "unacceptable," the former Union Minister said in a tweet

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 16 2021, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 20:46 ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at Union Minister V Muraleedharan's 'Covidiot' barb at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday called it 'shocking' and asked if there was nobody in the BJP leadership to reprimand the minister.

Such language was "unacceptable," the former Union Minister said in a tweet.

Read: Kerala CM accused of flouting Covid norms, Union minister calls him 'Covidiot'

"Central minister Mr V Muraleedharan is reported to have described CM, Kerala as a "Covidiot". Shocking."

"Is there no one in the BJP's leadership who will reprimand the minister for using unacceptable language?" he asked.

The Kerala BJP unit had on Thursday accused Vijayan of violating the Covid-19 protocol, alleging he hid from the public the fact that he was a primary contact of his virus infected daughter and carried out a massive roadshow two days ahead of the April 6 state Assembly polls.

"Kerala CM @VijayanPinarayi is a #COVIDIOT.There is no better word to describe a Chief Minister who continuously violates #COVID Protocols," Muraleedharan had tweeted.

The allegations came a day after the chief minister, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from the government medical college here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

V Muraleedharan
P Chidambaram
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 