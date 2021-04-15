Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘Covidiot’: V Muraleedhar

Kerala CM accused of flouting Covid norms, Union minister calls him 'Covidiot'

Vijayan was tested Covidpositive on April 8, just two days after the Assembly elections in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 22:34 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who just recovered from Covid, is now facing the blame of allegedly flouting the Covid norms.

Vijayan was tested Covid positive on April 8, just two days after the Assembly elections in Kerala. He interacted with many on the polling day and actively took part in the election campaign with a road show on April 4 in Kannur.

The opposition parties alleged that the Chief Minister took part in election campaign and interacted with many during the polling day even as he was having symptoms of Covid and his daughter and son-in-law were also tested Covid positive.

Pinarayi Vijayan
COVID-19
V Muraleedharan
Kerala

