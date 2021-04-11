Chopper with businessman M A Yusuff Ali makes emergency landing in Kochi

Chopper with tycoon Yusuff Ali makes emergency landing

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 11 2021, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 10:36 ist
The helicopter made a crash landing in a marshy area. Credit: Special arrangement

A helicopter in which businessman M A Yusuff Ali was travelling made an emergency landing in a marshy land in Kochi on Sunday morning. All five in the helicopter, including the pilot, were safe.

More details awaited.

Kerala
Kochi
Yusuff Ali MA
Helicopter Crash
Emergency landing

