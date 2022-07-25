Class 12 student found dead in school hostel in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

Days after a Class 12 student killed self in a private school in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, a similar incident was reported from a Tiruvallur school hostel on Monday morning. A class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Kilacheri in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.

A heavy police contingent is camping at Kezhachery in Tiruvallur district following the incident.

The student had gone to the school in the morning and then went back to her hostel room. When she failed to return even after a couple of hours, school authorities alerted the hostel and on inquiry, she was found hanging in her room.

Tamil Nadu | A class 12 student found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Kilacheri, Tiruvallur district, today. Police personnel deployed at the school premises after the incident. Parents and relatives of the victim hold a protest demonstration in Thekkalur. pic.twitter.com/g0W8HDlQBd — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

It may be recalled that on July 13, a Class 12 student jumped off from the hostel room in Kallakurichi which triggered violent protests. The private school where the girl was studying was vandalised and the people took to the streets thus torching four school buses and one police bus. Furniture and other materials were also destroyed.

With the police drawing flak from all corners over the manner in which it was handled, a heavy police contingent is deployed near the school. Police from other adjacent districts have also been called up to replenish stocks.

