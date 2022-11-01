CM Jagan, Amit Shah wish people on Andhra formation day

CM Jagan, Amit Shah extend greetings to people on Andhra Pradesh formation day

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  Nov 01 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 21:33 ist
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(L) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of formation day of the state, at his camp office. He paid floral tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, who made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the people of Andhra.

“Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is a festival day to commemorate our culture, our glory, the struggles and victories of our ancestors and the sacrifices of many great people who were born on this soil.

Remembering the sacrifice of 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, let's rededicate ourselves for the all-round development of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “My heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Andhra Pradesh is known for its wonderful culture and great-hearted people. I pray that Andhra Pradesh will develop further in the future."

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

“On this day, let us remember and pay our tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of a separate State for Andhra,” he tweeted.

