Coimbatore’s 'Gear Man' P Subramanian dies at 78

P Subramanian, an industrialist and philanthropist whose foundation runs a canteen, a hospital, and a pharmacy in the industrial city of Coimbatore, passed away on Friday after being unwell for some time.

Subramanian, 78, is survived by three daughters. Known as ‘Gear Man of Coimbatore, Subramanian founded Shanthi Gears in the 1960s after having finished his diploma from PSG Polytechnic College in the city and began philanthropic activities through Shanthi Social Service.

The foundation ran a low-cost canteen that provided meals for less than Rs 20, and a hospital, and a pharmacy helping people from the underprivileged sections of society. His company was acquired by business conglomerate Murugappa Group after which he concentrated more on social service.