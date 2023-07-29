Congress leader held for murdering wife in Hyderabad

Congress leader held for murdering wife in Hyderabad

Investigation found out that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 29 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A local Congress leader in Telangana was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in their house here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, took his wife to a private hospital in the city on July 14 citing head injury and the doctors declared her brought dead. Police during investigation and based on autopsy report arrested Vallabh Reddy on July 26 for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife following a scuffle, they said.

The couple got married around 15 months ago.

Also Read | At least 16 dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana; relief work gathers pace as rain subsides

On July 14, there was a scuffle between the couple in their residence and on sudden provocation, Reddy allegedly assaulted his wife and her head banged against the wall and door frame, a police official at Narayanaguda Police Station said.

The woman fell down unconscious and she was immediately shifted to a hospital by her husband with head injury but the doctors declared her brought dead, the official said.

The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident and the police initially registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death).

The woman's father also lodged a complaint with the police.

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman had also suffered internal injuries in the abdomen, the official said adding "based on that we altered the Sections in the case to IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence)".

During the investigation, it was also found that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife, police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hyderabad
Congress 
Telangana
murder
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

 