Coronavirus: Police stop BJP leaders from going to Telangana CM's office

BJP leaders in Telangana were on Friday stopped from proceeding to the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office-cum-residence in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus spread, police said.

The leaders included MLA Raja Singh, MLC N Ramachander Rao and former state unit president K Laxman.

The party had called for 'Chalo Pragati Bhavan' (march to the camp office-cum-official residence) to discuss the COVID-19 situation with the chief minister.

Singh and Laxman were told at their residences that activities like political gatherings were not allowed during the lockdown, and that action would be taken if they did, the police said. Ramachander Rao was taken into preventive custody, they said.

Talking to reporters, Rao, president of the BJPs city unit, said he, along with Singh andLaxman, had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister for Friday but did not get a confirmation.

The BJP leader hit out at the state government for allegedly not conducting enough COVID-19 tests and not decentralizing treatment of positive cases in the state-run Gandhi hospital which, he said, had poor facilities.