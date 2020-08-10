Covid-19 negative certificate must for Sabarimala darshan

Covid-19 negative certificate must to visit Sabarimala

A covid-19 negative certificate will be made mandatory for pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple during the pilgrimage season scheduled to be held from November 15 to January 14.

A meeting convened by Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday to discuss the arrangements also decided to allow pilgrims only through the online queue booking system of Kerala police. In view of the COVID scenario, it may not be possible to conduct the pilgrimage, as usual, this time, the meeting observed.

President of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), N Vasu, said that a final decision on the conduct of the annual pilgrimage would be taken only after further reviews of the Covid-19 scenario. Only the basic preparations were discussed on Monday.

It may be recalled that though the government and TDB earlier decided to allow pilgrims at the temple for monthly pooja and festival from June 14 by following safety measures like no-Covid certificate for devotees from other states, it was later put off as the temple tantri (head priest) Mahesh Mohanaru raised concerns over Covid-19 spread among devotees.

