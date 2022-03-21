CPI(M) invites Shashi Tharoor to seminar; leadership says don’t go

The disagreement over Congress leaders in Kerala attending seminars organised by the CPI(M) as part of its Party Congress in Kannur has reached Sonia Gandhi’s doorsteps but the party president on Monday asked invitees like Sashi Tharoor to go by the state leadership’s instruction not to attend these functions.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor and senior leader KV Thomas are among the leaders who are invited by the CPI(M) but Congress’ Kerala state president K Sudhakaran earlier instructed all party leaders to keep away from the events. This was opposed by Tharoor who took the matter to the party president.

On Monday, Sonia met and told Tharoor that the state Congress leadership had conveyed to her that it was not proper to attend the CPI(M) function and he should abide by the decision of the state leadership, according to sources. She also held meetings with MPs from Kerala during which the lawmakers also expressed their opposition to Tharoor attending the seminar.

Sources said Tharoor told Sonia that he was attending the seminar not to praise the CPI(M) and insisted that these kinds of interactions are necessary for healthy democracy. However, Sonia told Tharoor that he should go by the state leadership’s decision.

During their meetings, sources said, Kerala MPs told Sonia that Tharoor’s presence on a CPI(M) platform would erode its standing at a time when the Congress is fighting the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s ambitious K-Rail project. Tharoor had initially supported the K-Rail project despite the party on the warpath against it but later changed tracks.

The MPs also pointed out that during the state CPI(M) conference, there were calls for ‘Congress-mukt Kerala’ and vehement criticism of the party and it would be demoralising for the workers if senior leaders attend CPI(M) programmes, sources said.

“CPI(M) is organising these seminars on issues of national importance and significance. There is no difference of opinion between the CPI(M) and the Congress on issues like Centre-State relations. Due to parochial reasons, if the regional leadership of the Congress is preventing a national leader like Tharoor, it is playing into the hands of the BJP,” CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said.

A senior Congress leader said that usually there should not be any problem in attending such functions but the venue and the political background associated with it makes it difficult for the party to allow it.

CPI(M) is holding its Party Congress in Kannur, where the leader said the workers of both the parties are at loggerheads. The leader claimed that Congress workers were at the receiving end of the CPI(M) in Kannur and senior functionaries being hosted by the CPI(M) would send a wrong signal to party workers.

