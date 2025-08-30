<p>Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that their family is already fighting a case in the court on the ownership of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple in Mysuru, since decades, and thus she is dismayed over the misuse of the temple for political reasons, now.</p><p>Speaking to media people, Wadiyar recalled that a writ petition, challenging the taking over of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple and temples on the hill and also around Mysuru Palace, both within the fort and abutting the fort, by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments department (formerly Muzarai department), is pending before the court, since 2001.</p><p>She said, “The enactment of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024, by the Karnataka government is unconstitutional as the Chamundi Hill is our private property. The High Court also passed an interim order on July 27, 2024, directing the respondent (Karnataka government), not to give effect to the ‘impunged Act’ till further directions, on the basis of my writ petition dated July 19, 2024. Thus, the formation of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority also has no validity. The State government cannot take any action or decision under Sections 16 and 17 of the Act, without the permission of the court, as per Karnataka High Court order.”</p>.Chamundi temple should not be dragged into politics over state Dasara: Wadiyar.<p>Wadiyar said that the Chamundi Hill belongs to Hindus and Sri Chamundeshwari Devi is a Hindu deity. “Sri Chamundeshwari Devi is the family deity of the Yadu dynasty and she is the ‘Dharmic Mother’ of the Wadiyar kings."</p><p>"All rituals in the temple are held as per Hindu Dharmic traditions. Politicians can say whatever they want. Nothing changes by their statements,” she said.</p><p>However, Wadiyar added that she has no opinion on who inaugurates the Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hill and it is related to only those who have invited and the one who is invited. </p><p>“Government Dasara is not a part of our heritage. The government conducts the Dasara as per its whims and fancies. So, we are not bothered about it,” Wadiyar said.</p><p>She said, “Our traditional Dasara is held privately. I do not bother about the Jamboo Savarai of the state government on Vijayadashami too, as I have to focus on the mounting of the golden howdah on the elephant for the procession. If possible, a member of our family attends the procession launch.”</p>