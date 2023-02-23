CPM-RSS meet mediated by Sri M continues to haunt CPM in Kerala

A recent meeting of RSS leaders with some Muslim outfits, including the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), has triggered a Congress-CPM spat in Kerala with a 2016 meeting of CPM-RSS leaders under the mediation of spiritual leader Sri M being raked up again.

The CPM alleged that considering Congress' ties with JIH's political arm in Kerala, Welfare Party, the party could have nexus with the RSS-JIH meeting.

This has prompted the Congress leaders to rake up the CPM-RSS meeting that happened under the mediation of Sri M. CPM top leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reportedly held talks with RSS senior leaders Gopalan Kutty Master and Valsan Thillankeri in 2016, the year the CPM came to power in Kerala.

Sri M had admitted that he had initiated the meeting to ensure peace as CPM-RSS violence was taking place, especially in North Kerala.

A decision of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2021 to give four acres of land to Sri M for a ten-year lease had also triggered allegations from Congress camps that it was a reward for facilitating the CPM-RSS mediations.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that the CPM retained power in Kerala with RSS-BJP support.

"CPM retained power in the 2021 elections by gaining the four per cent votes that BJP lost. The mediations could have taken place in the presence of Sri M. Pinarayi's nexus with BJP is also very evident as he never criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah," the senior Congress leader said.