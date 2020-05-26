Destruction of film set in Kerala an attempt to trigger communal sentiments

The destruction of a church like structure, set up for film shooting close to a temple in Kerala, has triggered widespread resentment even from mainstream pro-Hindu outfits.

The structure set up on the banks of Periyar river at Kalady on the rural parts of Ernakulam district was destroyed on Sunday evening by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists alleging that it affected the view of the nearby Mahadeva temple.

The incident triggered strong protest from the socio-political sector and Kerala Chief Miniter Pinarayi Vijayan warned of stringent action against attempts to create communal tensions. The BJP state leadership and other Sangh Parivar organisations also condemned the incident.

Police sources said that two Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists, Rateesh and Rahul, have been arrested in connection with the incident and several other accused in the case have criminal history. So far, there is no evidence of a larger conspiracy. Various sections of IPC, including 153 A for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, have been invoked against the accused.

The structure was set up for shooting climax scenes of Tovino Thomas starring Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali'. But the shooting of the film got delayed owing to the lockdown and the producer Sophia Paul and director Basil Joseph were planning to resume the shooting as soon as the restrictions were over.