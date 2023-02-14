Dialysis unit donated by Rahul Gandhi rejected by Kerala hospital

Kerala hospital rejects dialysis unit given by Rahul

The hospital authorities maintained that there was lack of space with the facilities to install the equipment and hence it was retruned

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  Feb 14 2023
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 23:16 ist
Rahul Gandhi with beneficiaries of Kaithangu project, in Wayanad. Credit: PTI Photo

A dialysis equipment contributed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a government hospital in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala was returned citing lack a space.

The equipment with ICU facility, worth around Rs 35 lakh, was purchased using MP's local area development fund was donated to Wandoor Taluk Hospital in Malappuram district, which comes under Wayanad constituency.

The hospital authorities maintained that there was lack of space with the facilities to install the equipment and hence it was retruned.

With the matter triggering a row the Wandoor panchayat has initiated a probe into the matter. The panchayat authorities also said that steps would be taken to install the equipment as many people depend on the hospital for dialysis.

Wayanad district has large number of dialysis patients and the MP had even supplied dialysis kits to many earlier, local Congress sources said.

 

