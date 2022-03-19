DMK regime in 'mute' mode on Mekedatu, alleges AIADMK

DMK regime in 'mute' mode on Mekedatu, alleges AIADMK

Opposition leader K Palaniswami said his party condemned efforts to build the Mekedatu dam

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 19 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 21:16 ist
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami (C). Credit: PTI Photo

The main opposition AIADMK on Saturday alleged that the DMK regime is 'mute' on Mekedatu issue though Karnataka has held an all-party meeting and decided unanimously to build the dam across river Cauvery.

Referring to the meet chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 18 in Bengaluru, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami said it was unanimously resolved in that meeting to build the Mekedatu dam and also visit Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in this regard.

Palaniswami said his party condemned efforts to build the Mekedatu dam.

However, the DMK government 'did not express its opposition' to the decision taken in the meeting and it is 'mute' on the matter and betrayal of the Tamil Nadu people is unacceptable, Palaniswami, leader of the opposition, said. The DMK regime has 'not realised' that Tamil Nadu would not be able to get is share of Cauvery water if the Mekedatu dam was built, the AIADMK leader said.

Palaniswami also referred to Karnataka allocating in its budget Rs 1,000 crore for building the reservoir. The DMK government should protect Tamil Nadu's rights and stop Karnataka's efforts to construct the reservoir by properly presenting its case in the Supreme Court on Mekedatu, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
K Palaniswami
Mekedatu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

 