DMK's Raja stokes controversy with comments on caste

DMK MP and former Union Telecom Minister A Raja's speech in which he said Shudras were denied equality, education, employment, and entry into temples by Manusmriti has stoked a major row with the BJP accusing him of spewing hatred in Tamil Nadu.

Raja is the latest politician in Tamil Nadu to quote the Manusmrithi to drive home their point that caste discrimination in Hinduism has been practiced since the time of the scripture. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had landed in a major row in 2020 when he claimed Manusmrithi denigrates women – the BJP had taken objection by hitting the streets.

The latest row started over the weekend when Raja addressed a meeting organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK's parent party. In a video that has now gone viral, Raja says one remains a "Shudra" till he remains a Hindu.

"(According to Manusmrithi), a Shudra is the son of a prostitute and he is a Panchaman (Dalit) till he remains a Hindu. One remains an untouchable till he is a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables?" Raja asked.

He also exhorted people to ask such questions as it was necessary for the fight against Sanathana Dharma. BJP has also filed a complaint against Raja for his "anti-Hindu" comments, while the DMK leader received support from Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman.

As his remarks created a controversy, Raja took to Twitter to explain his stand.

"Who are Shudras? Are they not Hindus? Why have they been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and temple entry? The Dravidian movement, as a saviour of 90 per cent of Hindus, questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus," Raja wrote on his verified Twitter page.

BJP accused Raja of spewing hatred and demanded an apology from him.