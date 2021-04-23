Don't allow Sterlite plant to be opened in any form: Protesters to Govt

Anti-Sterlite protesters and activists on Friday told the Tamil Nadu government that they are opposed to Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper getting access to its massive copper smelter in Thoothukudi even if it is just for producing oxygen at its two oxygen manufacturing plants.

During a meeting chaired by Thoothukudi District Collector K Senthil Raj on Friday morning, hours before the Supreme Court heard Vedanta's plea to allow it to produce oxygen, activists and people who attended the hearing vehemently opposed reopening of the plant.

Few people present at the meeting supported Sterlite Copper's plea and opined that the company can be allowed access to its plant for producing oxygen. However, they were shouted down by protestors.

A majority of the people who participated in the consultative meeting opposed Sterlite Copper's plea, accusing the Vedanta-owned company of attempting a “back-door entry” using a “national crisis” as an excuse. At one point, the anti-Sterlite activists also told the collector that they will not even allow the state government to run the oxygen plant.

“We certainly feel Sterlite Copper's plea before the Supreme Court is not about producing oxygen. It is just a move by the company to make a back-door entry into the facility. Sterlite is known for acting with impunity and we expressed our vehement opposition to the company getting access to the plant in any manner,” Prof Fathima Babu, the first to move courts against Sterlite Copper, told DH.

She said that Sterlite is a repeat offender, which has been “accepted” by various courts including the Supreme Court while maintaining that the country is not “oxygen deficient”.

“We will not let Sterlite Copper function from Thoothukudi yet again. We do not want their oxygen. It is the same company that spoiled the air we breathe here, and now they want to produce oxygen. This must be a joke,” a woman who participated in the meeting said.

Sterlite Copper was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 following months of protests by locals and activists which was overturned by the National Green Tribunal the same year. The state government approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the NGT order.

The apex court stayed the order of the NGT and allowed Sterlite Copper to approach the Madras High Court, which upheld the government order. The case is now in the Supreme Court with Sterlite Copper challenging the Madras High Court verdict. The company's plea to access the plant for maintenance purposes has not been entertained by the court so far.