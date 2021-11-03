Don't ban fireworks on Deepavali, says Sadhguru

'Let them have the fun of bursting fireworks,' he said in a message on the eve of the festival

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Nov 03 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 16:07 ist
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of ISHA foundation. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

As the debate on ban on firecrackers hots up in the country, Isha Foundation founder and spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday opposed the blanket ban on firecrackers and offered a simple alternative.

“Concern over air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of fire-crackers... Let them have the fun of bursting fireworks," he said in a message on the eve of the festival.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Can you burst crackers in your state?

Extending greetings to everyone for Deepavali, he said, “Lighting up in joy, love, and consciousness is vital in times of crisis that could dump you in darkness." "This Deepavali, light up your humanity to its full glory. Love and blessings," he said.

The Supreme Court had said a blanket ban on fire-crackers may not be possible and termed the earlier Calcutta High Court order for a complete ban as extreme. The measures ought to be in place are to prevent the use of toxic chemicals in fireworks, the apex court noted.

India News
Isha Foundation
Sadhguru

