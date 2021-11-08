Drunk driver of car that met with accident killing ex-Miss Kerala arrested

The driver of the car which met with an accident on November 1, killing a former Miss Kerala and runner-up in the same competition, was arrested on Monday, police said.

Abdul Rahman (25) was arrested and booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and Indian Penal Code as he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, they said.

"Rahman suffered only minor injuries as he was wearing the seat belt and also due to the airbag. The result of his blood samples showed that he was drunk at the time of the accident," police told PTI.

He was charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and section 304 of IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Ashik (24) who was seriously injured in the accident, died on Sunday at a private hospital.

Ancy Kabeer (24) from Thiruvananthapuram and Anjana Shajan (25) a Thrissur native, the winner, and runner-up of the 2019 edition of Miss Kerala, were killed when their car reportedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

