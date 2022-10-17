ED attaches over Rs 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP, Madhucon Group

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday said it has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 80.65 crore belonging to Nama Nageshwar Rao, TRS Lok Sabha MP and his family members in an ongoing alleged money laundering case.

The ED in a press release said the case pertains to Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters under the provisions of PML Act 2022. Nageshwar Rao is promoter and director of Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by Ranchi Expressway Ltd.

The ED has also attached the registered office of Madhucon group of companies and residential property here, it said. ED has identified and attached immovable assets of Rs 67.08 crore at Hyderabad, Khammam and at Prakasam districts and movable assets of Rs 13.57 crore including shareholding of the Nageshwar Rao and his family members in Madhucon Projects Ltd, Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon group of companies, totalling to Rs 80.65 crore.

Earlier in July 2022, ED had also provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth of Rs 73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group and its directors and promoters including the TRS MP.

The ED said it has identified direct diversion of Rs 361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited and further investigation is going on.