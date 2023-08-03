Eight Maoist militia members held in Telangana

They have been working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) party for the past two years, an official release said.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 03 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 12:06 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, were arrested by police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The eight individuals hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were arrested during a combing operation jointly carried out by police and CRPF personnel in Tippapuram forest area in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday, police said.

Also read | Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on head arrested in Jharkhand

The eight members along with other ultras had allegedly planted a 12 kg landmine under a BT road between two villages in Cherla mandal in July last year to 'kill' police personnel.

A case was registered against them under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and relevant sections of Explosives Act and IPC.

