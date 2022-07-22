End separate schools for boys, girls: Rights body to Kerala government

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered that separate schools for boys and girls should be stopped from the next academic year in the state.

Considering a public interest petition in this regard, the commission observed that in order to ensure gender equality and bring in socialisation among the people right from the early stages, it was necessary to have mixed schools only.

The commission directed the state education department to prepare an action plan for converting separate schools for girls and boys into mixed schools and submit report in 90 days.

The commission chairperson K V Manoj Kumar said that converting separate schools for boys and girls to mixed schools would enable socialisation and mutual respect. It would also help to curb crime against women in the due course.

As per a 2014-15 report, there were 280 girls' schools and 164 boys' schools in the state. The commission had earlier issued orders to ensure gender neutrality in illustrations in textbooks and it was implemented in the state, he said.