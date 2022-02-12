Ensure 50% medical seats to government doctors: PMK urges Tamil Nadu government

Allot 50% medical seats to govt doctors: PMK to TN govt

There are 369 seats in government medical colleges covering 20 medical specialities

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 12 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 14:48 ist
Anbumani Ramadoss. Credit: Wikimedia commons

The Tamil Nadu government should immediately intervene to ensure the allotment of 50 per cent seats in speciality (post-graduate) medical courses in state-run medical institutions, Pattali Makkal Katchi said here on Saturday.

While the Madras High Court has recently ruled that 50 per cent of seats should be provided to doctors working in Tamil Nadu government-run hospitals, the Union Health Ministry has announced that it would fill all the seats, the party said.

"This is contempt of court and an act of usurping right as well," PMK youth wing chief Anbumani Ramadoss said in a statement.

Hence, the state government should immediately intervene in the matter and ensure setting apart 50 per cent seats for in-service doctors in speciality PG medical courses in government institutions, he urged.

There are 369 seats in government medical colleges covering 20 medical specialities. Only the Tamil Nadu government was filling such seats.

However, from 2017 onwards the Central government is filling these seats, he said, adding the 50 per cent reservation for doctors serving government hospitals was also cancelled.

Ramadoss is a Rajya Sabha MP and former Union health minister during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Pattali Makkal Katchi
Anbumani Ramadoss
Tamil Nadu
India News
medical seats

