Ex-Tehsildar dies by suicide in Telangana prison

A former tehsildar, who was arrested in connection with a bribery case allegedly died by suicide at the central prison here early on Wednesday.

In August this year, Balraju Nagaraju (47) was caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting Rs 1.10 crore as bribe for an official favour.

On Wednesday, he was found hanging from a window grill in his barrack in Chanchalguda central prison using a towel. The jail officials immediately shifted him to a hospital where he died, a senior Prison official told PTI.

The ACB got his custody for three-days on Tuesday as part of further investigation in the case and he was subsequently lodged inthe central prison.

In June this year, the husband of a woman Tehsildar, who was arrested by the ACB in connection with a corruption case, allegedly jumped from a residential building here as he was "upset" over her arrest.