<p>Mumbai: Hours after the Haryana vote-chori expose by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party accused the BJP of using a similar pattern in Maharashtra.</p><p>"In Haryana, a scam involving 25 lakh fake votes has been exposed — one person's name appearing 22 times under different identities, even the name of a Brazilian model appearing 22 times, and the same person listed in multiple booths," Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal told reporters in Wardha. </p><p>"Using this same 'Haryana pattern,' the BJP formed a stolen government in Maharashtra," he said slamming the ruling Maha Yuti. </p><p>"Within just six months, the voter count in the state rose by 47 lakh. After polling, the voting percentage mysteriously increased by around 8% overnight. The same flawed voter lists are now being used for local body elections. When opposition parties demanded corrections, the Election Commission ignored them and went ahead with polls — all to benefit the BJP," Sapkal said. </p><p>Sapkal added that it is the Election Commission's constitutional duty to conduct free and fair elections. "But when the Commission becomes the government's pet, it poses a grave danger to democracy — and that's exactly what's happening across the country today," he said.</p><p>Sapkal further criticized the State Election Commission's recent move to mark duplicate voters with a star. "This clearly means they already have data showing two, three, even hundreds of duplicate entries for a single voter. </p><p>The Election Commission should not be running a 'two-star, second-grade' operation. Their conduct is outright fraudulent," he said.</p><p>"During the State Election Commission's recent press conference, journalists repeatedly questioned officials about the discrepancies in voter lists — but not a single question was answered. If elections are held through such corrupt means, what is their value?" Sapkal asked.</p>