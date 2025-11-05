<p>The Ajit Agarkar-led selection Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection panel recalled the injured duo -- star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Akash Deep -- for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa.</p><p>The first Test will be played in Kolkata from November 14, while the second begins in Guwahati from November 22.</p><p>Pant, the vice-captain of the team led by Shubman Gill, is making his comeback to international cricket after recovering from a foot fracture.</p><p>He replaced N Jagadeesan in the 15-man squad.</p>.<p>Pant had sustained the fracture during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July and was forced out of the following series against the West Indies.</p>.Pant’s 90, late-order grit carry India A to 3-wicket win over South Africa A.<p>The Delhi dasher recently captained India A to win over South Africa A in a four-day game in Bengaluru, scoring 90 in the second innings in a chase of 275.</p><p>Akash Deep, who recovered from a shoulder injury made a comeback to competitive cricket by playing in Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy. He is also part of India A squad that will take on South Africa A in second four-day game, starting Thursday in Bengaluru.</p><p>Rest of the team picks itself with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack, while the spin department will have Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in its ranks.</p><p><strong>Squad:</strong> Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep.</p><p>(with inputs form agencies)</p>