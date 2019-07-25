Fake currency racket busted in Kerala

A major fake currency racket in Kerala was busted by the police on Thursday.

Six persons were arrested from various parts of the state and fake currency to the tune of Rs 18 lakh was recovered along with printers and other gadgets used for fake currency printing from them. Fake currencies were in the denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

The police busted the racket following probe into the attempt by a member of the racket to give fake notes at a hospital in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram. On quizzing the person, the police got details of the racket that was operating from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode.

The kingpin of the racket was identified as as Shameer from Kozhikode.