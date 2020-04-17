Farmer in Kerala gets Agriculture minister's help

A farmer, who was worried about the 14,000 kg of ash gourd that was harvested by him at Badiadka in Kasargod district, has received a helping hand from Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

The help from the Minister came after the plight of the farmer, Bykunje Shankaranarayana Bhat, was highlighted and shared on WhatsApp and Facebook.

On learning the plight of the farmer, the Minister acted immediately and directed Horticorp (Horticultural Products Development Corporation) to procure the entire lot.

The Minister also spoke to Bhat over phone. In a Facebook post, Water Conservation Expert and 'Adike Pathrike' Editor Shree Padre said, “Such farmer-friendly gestures will remain long in memory. Hats off to Hon’ble Agri Minister VS Sunil Kumar!.” The Horticorp officials also visited Bhat’s house and have promised to buy ash gourd at the earliest. Following the lockdown, Bhat was unable to find a market for the ash gourd cultivated by him.

Bhat has expressed his profound thanks to Minister V S Sunil Kumar, Horticorp and thousands of people who had stood behind him and shared his plight on social media.