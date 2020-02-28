FIR against WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok for 'anti-national' activities

Hyderabad's Cyber Crime Police has registered an FIR against WhatsApp, Twitter and TikTok for allowing people to spread anti-national activities based on a complaint filed by one S Srishailam.

"We have received a court referred complaint, which was filed by S Srisailam in the concerned court stating that social media platforms WhatsApp, Twitter and TikTok are allowing a few people to spread anti-national activities and videos," Raghuveer, Additional DCP Cyber Crimes told ANI.

S Srisailam has claimed that a campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been running on these platforms to spread hatred. This is causing damage to national integrity.

Raghuveer added that since the complaint was referred by a court, a case was registered against WhatsApp, Twitter and TikTok under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code and IT Act.