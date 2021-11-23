Four houses collapse in Tamil Nadu's Salem as rains continue to batter

Four houses in Tamil Nadu's Salem district collapsed on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the state, authorities said, adding that four people were suspected to be trapped in the debris, while 13 others were rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police, fire department and rescue personnel are currently involved in the rescue operations under way in Karungalpatti. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also likely to reach the affected area.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' for Tamil Nadu for Tuesday and Wednesday, and an 'orange alert' for Thursday and Friday.

The alerts were issued over the possibility of the formation of a low pressure and cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, extending up to 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level.

Heavy showers in several parts of Chennai have led to waterlogging and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed as many as 794 pumps to flush out the excess water.

Parts of T Nagar, including GN Chetty Road, Bazulla Road and North Usman Road, however, continue to remain inundated.

A local flower trader at T Nagar told IANS: "I do not know what these officials are doing. Heavy rainfall leads to the inundation of our shops, homes, and other establishments. Water gushing out from our premises has become our priority and not the GCC's as we have to clear it to resume our business and other activities."

