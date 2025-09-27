Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

STR 49: Promo of STR and Vetrimaaran's crime saga to drop on October 4

The project that is touted to take STR's career to a new level created ripples with the powerful announcement video.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 08:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 08:15 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaVetrimaaranTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us