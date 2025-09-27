STR 49: Promo of STR and Vetrimaaran's crime saga to drop on October 4

<p>After a long hurdle, the Silambrasan TR and Vetirimaaran project is finally taking some shape. The project that is touted to take STR's career to a new level created ripples with the powerful announcement video. Now, the team is all set to unveil the promo video of the most-awaited project STR 49 on October 4th.</p><p>Backed by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, the film has been one of the most discussed topics in the Kollywood industry. The announcement video gave a gritty and immersive cinematic universe, instantly reminding audiences of Vetrimaaran’s signature storytelling style.</p>.<p>Now, with the promo video just a few days away, the anticipation surrounding the project has reached its fever pitch. STR and Vetrimaaran fans are eager to catch their first real glimpse of STR’s look, the mood of the film, and the world that Vetrimaaran is set to create. Industry insiders predict that this promo will set the stage for one of the most powerful films in recent memory.</p><p>With Silambarasan TR’s commanding screen presence and Vetrimaaran’s raw and intense narrative style, STR 49 is touted to be a milestone project that could redefine gangster drama in Tamil cinema.</p><p>STR is currently on a short getaway to Thailand and will soon return and join the sets. Sources suggest that the movie is likely to go on floors on October 18.</p><p>STR fans are eagerly waiting for October 4th, as the promo video will be released, unleashing the new side of SRT that promises to be nothing short of explosive.</p>