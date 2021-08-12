Graduates submit anti-dowry declaration during convocation in Kerala

As many as 386 students who graduated from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi have submitted a declaration that they will neither accept nor give dowry.

The anti-dowry declarations were given on the basis of a suggestion made by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the university chancellor, that no-dowry declarations should be mandated by universities while awarding degrees. The call was given in view of a series of dowry deaths and harassment reported in Kerala recently.

The Governor who attended the convocation of KUFOS held in Kochi on Thursday appreciated the students for their firm decision against dowry and said that they stand as leaders of a campaign against the nefarious practice. University vice chancellor Riji John handed over the declaration by students to the Governor.

The Governor also urged that jewellery firms should keep off from advertisements featuring brides wearing ornaments as it was sending a wrong message.

Kerala is witnessing a strong campaign against dowry with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging political leaders to keep away from marriages in which dowry was involved. A government employee accused of dowry harassment leading to his wife's death recently was dismissed from service even as trial is pending.