Hashtags supporting VCK chief Thirumavalavan trend on Twitter

On Sunday, Tamil Twitter was dotted with posts and hashtags supporting Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Not just supporters of the prominent Dalit leader, but also authors, Carnatic singer T M Krishna, journalists, and others used #IstandWithThiruma or #MyLeaderThiruma hashtags by mentioning their educational qualification in their posts.

The trigger: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss' assertion in a video message that “educated youth” have stopped trusting Thirumavalavan. Ramadoss, in a video message released on Saturday night, accused DMK President M K Stalin and Thirumavalavan of “politicising” the murder of two Dalit youths by members of dominant Vanniyar community near Chennai on April 7. VCK suspects cadres of PMK are behind the incident.

The DMK and VCK have alleged that the double murder was a result of election-related dispute, while the AIADMK and PMK have not spoken about the incident as yet. Six people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder that has sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu.

During the course of his speech, Ramadoss said educated youth have stop believing in Thirumavalavan. Hours after the video went viral, the hashtags began trending on Twitter. PMK, a party that espouses the cause of Vanniyars who are spread across northern Tamil Nadu, and VCK do not see eye-to-eye and are at loggerheads always.

“I am Dr Senthil Kumar. A Radiologist and a first-time MP from DMK. (I) contested against Dr. Anbumani in Dharmapuri. I believe in Dr Thol Thirumavalavan,” Dr S Senthilkumar, DMK MP from Dharmapuri, wrote on his verified Twitter page.

DMK IT wing chief Dr P Thiaga Rajan, Carnatic singer T M Krishna, noted writer Meena Kandasamy and several others took to Twitter to endorse their support for Thirumavalavan. “I am Palanivel Thiaga Rajan B. Tech (Hons) (Chemical Engg), MS (Operations Research), MBA (Finance), Ph.D. (Engg Psychology), and I stand with Thirumavalavan,” Dr Thiaga Rajan wrote.

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar sought to know why the AIADMK, PMK, and BJP have not come forward to condemn the murder. “In the whole video message, Ramadoss has not condemned the incident. Why is that he is hesitant to condemn the incident? He has not sought action against the culprits?” he said.