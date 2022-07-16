Heavy rains lash Kerala, 4 dead

Heavy rains continued in northern parts of Kerala on Saturday, resulting in the death of four persons. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast isolated heavy rains in many parts of the state till July 20.

While two persons including a 13-year-old boy drowned in Kozhikode, a boy died in Kasaragod after a coconut tree was uprooted and fell over him. One person died in a minor landslip in the Wayanad district.

The shutters of 14 dams in the state were opened as the water levels increased due to heavy rains. Many low-lying parts of Palakkad and Thrissur districts were flooded. Relief camps were opened in many parts of the districts.