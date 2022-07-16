4 dead as heavy rains lash Kerala

Heavy rains lash Kerala, 4 dead

The shutters of 14 dams in the state were opened as the water levels increased due to heavy rains

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 16 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 21:29 ist

Heavy rains continued in northern parts of Kerala on Saturday, resulting in the death of four persons. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast isolated heavy rains in many parts of the state till July 20.

While two persons including a 13-year-old boy drowned in Kozhikode, a boy died in Kasaragod after a coconut tree was uprooted and fell over him. One person died in a minor landslip in the Wayanad district.

The shutters of 14 dams in the state were opened as the water levels increased due to heavy rains. Many low-lying parts of Palakkad and Thrissur districts were flooded. Relief camps were opened in many parts of the districts.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Rainfall

What's Brewing

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Pushing the art of cake decoration

Pushing the art of cake decoration

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

 