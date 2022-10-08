High level committee formed to check exploitation of aqua-farmers in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has constituted a high-level committee comprising ministers and senior IAS officers to examine the complaints of aqua farmers and farmers’ associations against the syndicates' exploitation.

Aqua culture is a major industry in Andhra Pradesh especially in the Godavari districts.

Representatives of aquaculture farmers and farmers’ organisations met the chief minister and complained that some businessmen have formed aqua syndicates. Farmers alleged that these syndicates are causing them huge financial losses by reducing the prices of aqua products and increasing the cost of the feed.

Acting on these complaints, Reddy on Saturday formed the committee to look into the issue. Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appala Raju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, Special Chief Secretary Environment and Forests Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special CS Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Dr Poonam Malakondaiah and Special CS Energy K Vijayanand are the members. Fisheries Commissioner K Kannababu is the Member-Convener.

Expressing his anger over the syndicates exploiting the aqua farmers, the chief minister directed the committee to look into the complaints and submit a report within a week.

The chief minister warned that his government will not keep quiet if the farmers are troubled. “It is a serious matter that syndicates are exploiting the farmers and causing them financial losses despite the government bringing special laws to protect their interests,” Reddy said. He has instructed the officials to take strict action against the syndicates if the allegations are found to be true in their scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Reddy has directed the Municipal Administration Department to complete restoration of the damaged roads across the state by the end of May next year. The chief minister asked officials to thoroughly examine the road condition in all the towns and cities in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state.