Hindi an artificial language, says expert

Writers and those working for the development of regional languages said only a scientific language policy can put an end to the Hindi imposition and allow the development of local languages.

Kannada Development Authority Chairman S G Siddaramaiah said he will write to the Centre on Monday seeking an end to the issue. “At best, Hindi should be an option. But we have seen it being imposed in one or other way. The new education policy should address it,” he said.

Joga Singh, founder member of Campaign for Language Equality and Rights said the Hindi was an artificial language, an offshoot of Sanskrit, Urdu and several local languages, which was promoted at the cost of hundreds of local languages in various states.

“From 1964, we have been hearing that Hindi-speaking states should learn languages from other states. Time and again, the policies have underscored that. But it is nothing but an eyewash,” he said.

Writer Nataraj Huliyar said the three-language formula was an indirect imposition of Hindi hegemony. “It is designed to facilitate backdoor entry for North Indian hegemony on desi Kannada culture, language and politics in general,” he said.

Anand G, who has written books about the issue, said all regional languages should get equal treatment and that happens only through scientific language policy.

S N Gananath, an educationist and education activist, said developing a scientific policy requires an objective study of three language formula. “The impact of the formula should be studied by keeping emotions aside,” he said.