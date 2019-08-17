Hyderabad couple constructs houses with plastic waste

A couple in Hyderabad has come up with an innovative way to construct affordable houses - use processed plastic waste.

They watched a video two years ago in which a bull was being operated upon to remove plastic inside its body. That scared them enough to start doing something about the problem, according to an ANI report.

Prashant Lingam and his wife Aruna are entrepreneurs with a decade of experience in designing houses.

Prashant said, “We got scared after watching that video. Then we started researching on the subject. The infrastructural need of the country is increasing enormously so we thought of building a house with plastic only. We came up with a substitute of plywood and made a plastic plank which is made from ‘milk packets’ and can be used for making furniture, toilets, benches and bus shelters.”

The couple has built a house of 800 square feet in the Uppal area of Hyderabad, which used seven tonnes of plastic. Prashant gave his assurance about the durability of plastic houses, claiming that it was as good as any brick and mortar house.

Prashant has been received support from the Telangana Government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for his work, the report said.